All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1923 Bandera Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1923 Bandera Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1923 Bandera Drive

1923 Bandera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1923 Bandera Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.(THIS SPECIAL DOES NOT APPLY TO SECTION 8)

Adorable Three Bedroom, One And A Half Bath Home That Has Been Freshly Painted.This Home Boasts The Original Hardwood Floors! Tons Of Extras Including Appliances,And Much More! Fantastic Family Backyard - Just In Time For Spring! Super Convenient Location Just Minutes From I-285 And I-20, Shopping, Dining, Schools, And Parks.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:DeKalb;
Subdivision: Regan Heights;
Sq Footage: 1110;
Yr Built: 1960;
Br: 3 / 2.5 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Snapfinger;
Middle: Columbia;
High: Columbia;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 982
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Bandera Drive have any available units?
1923 Bandera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1923 Bandera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Bandera Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Bandera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Bandera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1923 Bandera Drive offer parking?
No, 1923 Bandera Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Bandera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Bandera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Bandera Drive have a pool?
No, 1923 Bandera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Bandera Drive have accessible units?
No, 1923 Bandera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Bandera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Bandera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Bandera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Bandera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College