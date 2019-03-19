1923 Bandera Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.(THIS SPECIAL DOES NOT APPLY TO SECTION 8)



Adorable Three Bedroom, One And A Half Bath Home That Has Been Freshly Painted.This Home Boasts The Original Hardwood Floors! Tons Of Extras Including Appliances,And Much More! Fantastic Family Backyard - Just In Time For Spring! Super Convenient Location Just Minutes From I-285 And I-20, Shopping, Dining, Schools, And Parks.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:DeKalb;

Subdivision: Regan Heights;

Sq Footage: 1110;

Yr Built: 1960;

Br: 3 / 2.5 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Snapfinger;

Middle: Columbia;

High: Columbia;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 982

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.