Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1910 Wildwood Dr.

1910 Wildwood Drive · (888) 883-1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1910 Wildwood Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

This spacious, modern home features 3 bedrooms & 1 bath and hardwoods throughout. You will love cooking in the Newly Renovated Spacious Kitchen and serving those wonderful meals in the Over-sized Separate Eating Area. The Living Room is the perfect place for spending quality time with family and friends. Large fenced backyard. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and churches of all faiths near by.

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM Qualifications: No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years. No recent bankruptcies Credit score of 500+ Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent ***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,295.00. *** THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 1/28/2020 ***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO. at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS. ***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY*** ***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*** ***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM
3 BR, 1 Bath
Fenced backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Wildwood Dr. have any available units?
1910 Wildwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1910 Wildwood Dr. have?
Some of 1910 Wildwood Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Wildwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Wildwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Wildwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Wildwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1910 Wildwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Wildwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1910 Wildwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Wildwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Wildwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1910 Wildwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Wildwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1910 Wildwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Wildwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Wildwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Wildwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Wildwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
