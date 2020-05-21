All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1867 Pinedale Place

Location

1867 Pinedale Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 Pinedale Place have any available units?
1867 Pinedale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1867 Pinedale Place have?
Some of 1867 Pinedale Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1867 Pinedale Place currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Pinedale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Pinedale Place pet-friendly?
No, 1867 Pinedale Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1867 Pinedale Place offer parking?
No, 1867 Pinedale Place does not offer parking.
Does 1867 Pinedale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1867 Pinedale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Pinedale Place have a pool?
No, 1867 Pinedale Place does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Pinedale Place have accessible units?
No, 1867 Pinedale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Pinedale Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1867 Pinedale Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1867 Pinedale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1867 Pinedale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
