Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

1851 Ridgeland Drive

1851 Ridgeland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1851 Ridgeland Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
***VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW*** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Ridgeland Drive have any available units?
1851 Ridgeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1851 Ridgeland Drive have?
Some of 1851 Ridgeland Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Ridgeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Ridgeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Ridgeland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Ridgeland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1851 Ridgeland Drive offer parking?
No, 1851 Ridgeland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1851 Ridgeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Ridgeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Ridgeland Drive have a pool?
No, 1851 Ridgeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Ridgeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1851 Ridgeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Ridgeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 Ridgeland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Ridgeland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1851 Ridgeland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
