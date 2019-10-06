1315 Snapfinger Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome location, minutes from I-285 and I-20. Ready for immediate move in.



This is a single level ranch with 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms, large living and dining room, and a large separate laundry/mud room. Stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. There is a fenced patio and garden and parking/driveway for 4+ cars.



Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Washer/Dryer connections.



Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required. This is a NON-SMOKING property.



Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.



Required: Application per occupant over age 18, security deposit, and good credit/rent history.



To qualify: Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossession in past 5 years). A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.