1315 Snapfinger Rd
1315 Snapfinger Rd

1315 Snapfinger Road · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Snapfinger Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome location, minutes from I-285 and I-20. Ready for immediate move in.

This is a single level ranch with 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms, large living and dining room, and a large separate laundry/mud room. Stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. There is a fenced patio and garden and parking/driveway for 4+ cars.

Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Washer/Dryer connections.

Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance. Renters insurance is required. This is a NON-SMOKING property.

Cats and small dogs may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.

Required: Application per occupant over age 18, security deposit, and good credit/rent history.

To qualify: Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent. All adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossession in past 5 years). A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Snapfinger Rd have any available units?
1315 Snapfinger Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1315 Snapfinger Rd have?
Some of 1315 Snapfinger Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Snapfinger Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Snapfinger Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Snapfinger Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Snapfinger Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Snapfinger Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Snapfinger Rd offers parking.
Does 1315 Snapfinger Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Snapfinger Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Snapfinger Rd have a pool?
No, 1315 Snapfinger Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Snapfinger Rd have accessible units?
No, 1315 Snapfinger Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Snapfinger Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Snapfinger Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Snapfinger Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1315 Snapfinger Rd has units with air conditioning.
