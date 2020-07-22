AL
56 Apartments for rent in Buford, GA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Buford offers more freedom and flexibility to
59 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.

1 Unit Available
5200 Sugar Crest Dr
5200 Sugar Crest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. - Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Nice private backyard for entertaining. Open, large living room with cathedral ceiling. Large eat in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
3752 Brockenhurst Drive
3752 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWER TOWNHOME IN PERFECT LOCATION SECONDS AWAY FROM MALL OF GA AND I-85, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HARDWOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS, COFFER CEILINGS, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, Beautiful Hardwoods Floors on 2nd level THERE IS ALSO A MEDIA ROOM ON THE 2ND

1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Lane
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,890
3087 sqft
NO More Applications being taken!!! Owner will make decision next week. Stately, well maintained home near mall of Georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
21 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,210
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1490 sqft
Home sweet home! When you live at Century at the Ballpark Apartments, you’ll say that every day—and mean it.
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.

1 Unit Available
746 Village Field Court
746 Village Field Place, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1913 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless appliances, including washer/dryer, refrigerator and gas stove, breakfast bar opens to Family Room with gas electric start fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main floor.

1 Unit Available
1285 Elderwood Way
1285 Elderwood Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1875 sqft
Available now. Like new 3BR/2.5BA luxury “Smart Home” TH with basement in new Cannon Place swim/tennis/playground community. Kitchen boasts granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances including fridge, pantry & recessed lighting.

1 Unit Available
6482 Portside Way
6482 Portside Way, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1506 sqft
Move-in ready townhouse in sought after Flowery Branch. Walk to downtown, Lake Lanier, parks and popular Fish Tales restaurant.

1 Unit Available
380 Northaven Avenue
380 Northaven Ave, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2125 sqft
Brand new luxury townhouse in a top rated North Gwinnett school district., Hardwood floor on the main level. All new appliances, washer/dryer and 2" window blinds, 5 burner gas cook top, & double wall ovens.

1 Unit Available
288 Caldecote Court
288 Caldecote Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
Great schools, great location, great space. This master on main rental has a great open floor plan, sitting on a culdesac, and has a private,fenced in, backyard. Several updates done recently to make living immeasurable.

1 Unit Available
374 Suwanee Avenue
374 Suwanee Avenue, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Elegant 3BR/3.5BT townhome in the heart of award winning Suwanee Town Center. Walk to shopping, dining, and park with fountain and amphitheater.
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
18 Units Available
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Route 316. Modern interiors with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of amenities including 24-hour gym, grill area, bocce court, and pool. Yoga and internet cafe available.
45 Units Available
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1523 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
21 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
33 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
8 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
9 Units Available
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1341 sqft
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County.
40 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
5 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Buford, GA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Buford offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Buford. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Buford can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

