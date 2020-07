Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available July 7th!! ***$1600 a month***` - Beautiful brick home with NO HOA and plenty of room for toys!! Gigantic fenced in back yard with decent sized shed. Wood floors in living area, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms and brand new AC Unit. Fresh paint on all walls. Must see! In the Richmond Hill School Zone and close to I-95, Fort Stewart and Hunter!!!



(RLNE5891652)