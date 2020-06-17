All apartments in Brunswick
1408 Monck Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:59 AM

1408 Monck Street

1408 Monck St · (912) 634-0404
Location

1408 Monck St, Brunswick, GA 31520
Old Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This is an apartment inside a building located in Brunswick. This apartment is small with new everything. Apartment features a kitchen with refrigerator and stove/oven, 2 small bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry closet, and, great room. Central heat and air in the apartment and you get a grill in the common area and 1 assigned parking spot with your unit number on the sign. We require a $50 cash application fee along with our application; and, you need to have good credit and a good rental history and gross at least 3 times the rent amount. No pets are allowed. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Monck Street have any available units?
1408 Monck Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1408 Monck Street have?
Some of 1408 Monck Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Monck Street currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Monck Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Monck Street pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Monck Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brunswick.
Does 1408 Monck Street offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Monck Street does offer parking.
Does 1408 Monck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Monck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Monck Street have a pool?
No, 1408 Monck Street does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Monck Street have accessible units?
No, 1408 Monck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Monck Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Monck Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Monck Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1408 Monck Street has units with air conditioning.
