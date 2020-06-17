1408 Monck Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This is an apartment inside a building located in Brunswick. This apartment is small with new everything. Apartment features a kitchen with refrigerator and stove/oven, 2 small bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry closet, and, great room. Central heat and air in the apartment and you get a grill in the common area and 1 assigned parking spot with your unit number on the sign. We require a $50 cash application fee along with our application; and, you need to have good credit and a good rental history and gross at least 3 times the rent amount. No pets are allowed. Thank you.