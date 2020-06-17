All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3777 Peachtree Road Northeast
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:54 PM

3777 Peachtree Road Northeast

3777 Peachtree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Brookhaven Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

3777 Peachtree Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this INCREDIBLE 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. This luxury apartment includes all new stainless steel appliances. Amazing sought after amenities with everything you could hope for. Perfect location and easy access to Atlanta's prime spots for dinning and entertainment! Do not miss out! Apply today!

Go to security gate and tell security that you are viewing the vacant property.

Take a right and follow the driveway to the back of the property to the second parking deck.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669826?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast have any available units?
3777 Peachtree Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3777 Peachtree Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3777 Peachtree Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College