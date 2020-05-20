All apartments in Brookhaven
3777 NE Peachtree Road NE
3777 NE Peachtree Road NE

3777 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3777 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
24hr concierge
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
parking
garage
Here is your chance to Lease a great home, in Historic Brookhaven! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is located in one of the most up and coming communities in Georgia. Located on Capital City's, Club Drive & Peach tree Road, you are greeted by a 24/7 Concierge/Security Guard House. No parking garage to deal with. This unit has amazing natural lighting, a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, 2 large closets in the the Owners Suite, plenty of storage, and also has the largest home in the community. Original Peach tree Place Model.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3777 NE Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3777 NE Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE offers parking.
Does 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
No, 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3777 NE Peachtree Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

