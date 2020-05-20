3777 NE Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities 24hr concierge parking garage

Here is your chance to Lease a great home, in Historic Brookhaven! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is located in one of the most up and coming communities in Georgia. Located on Capital City's, Club Drive & Peach tree Road, you are greeted by a 24/7 Concierge/Security Guard House. No parking garage to deal with. This unit has amazing natural lighting, a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, 2 large closets in the the Owners Suite, plenty of storage, and also has the largest home in the community. Original Peach tree Place Model.