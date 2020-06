Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Exquisite Home in Brookhaven featuring 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths!! 5 minutes to Perimeter Medical Central or 10 minutes to Buckhead / Chastain!! Located in the Montgomery Elementary School District. Beautiful Kitchen with Huge Great Room, Open Floorplan. Foyer alcove has the perfect place for a Grand Piano or Large Dining Table. A Large Study/Office by the front door for the perfect work from home residents. Don’t miss the Large Outdoor Deck! The second floor has 3 Large Bedrooms including Master Suite with Luxury Bath. A Huge Suite on the top floor for Guests or Storage