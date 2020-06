Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy a walkable lifestyle! Brand new three stories Townhome close to everywhere! The gated community is among the most luxurious properties you’ll find in Chamblee. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms across 2400 square feet. White kitchen cabinets, Granite countertop, all hardwood floor throughout, spacious light-filled rooms! 5 minutes to Chamblee Marta Station, I285, I85, Buford Hwy, Walmart, Whole Food, Costco and only 15 minutes to Buckhead!