3329 Woodrow Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful executive home located in very desirable Brittany neighborhood. Please see FMLS listing 6722745 for pictures. House was built in 2005 and updated/renovated in 2020. Five minute walk to Town Brookhaven. Close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, Marta, highways and hospitals. Short term lease considered. This home is currently unoccupied, and has not been lived in since before covid-19. Yard service included in rental price. Proof of employment and credit check will be required. Rate may vary depending on terms.