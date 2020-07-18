All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

3329 Woodrow Way NE

3329 Woodrow Way Northeast · (404) 309-9222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3329 Woodrow Way Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful executive home located in very desirable Brittany neighborhood. Please see FMLS listing 6722745 for pictures. House was built in 2005 and updated/renovated in 2020. Five minute walk to Town Brookhaven. Close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, Marta, highways and hospitals. Short term lease considered. This home is currently unoccupied, and has not been lived in since before covid-19. Yard service included in rental price. Proof of employment and credit check will be required. Rate may vary depending on terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Woodrow Way NE have any available units?
3329 Woodrow Way NE has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3329 Woodrow Way NE have?
Some of 3329 Woodrow Way NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Woodrow Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Woodrow Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Woodrow Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Woodrow Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3329 Woodrow Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Woodrow Way NE offers parking.
Does 3329 Woodrow Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Woodrow Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Woodrow Way NE have a pool?
No, 3329 Woodrow Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Woodrow Way NE have accessible units?
No, 3329 Woodrow Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Woodrow Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 Woodrow Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 Woodrow Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 Woodrow Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
