All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 3067 LANIER Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3067 LANIER Drive NE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

3067 LANIER Drive NE

3067 Lanier Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Park at Oglethrope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

3067 Lanier Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful 3br/2.5ba home in Brookhaven! Remodeled Kit w/ SS appl & granite counters is open to the fam rm w/ FP. Sep Liv Rm w/ FP. Hdwds on the main. Upstairs loft w/ built-ins is perfect for an office. Custom built closets. Master ste w/ walk in closet, separate tub/whirlpool tub, & dbl vanity. Beautifully landscaped yard w/ grill & lawn maintenance included. New roof, new hvac, nest thermostats, Nest Hello doorbell. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, movie theater, hospitals.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3067 LANIER Drive NE have any available units?
3067 LANIER Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3067 LANIER Drive NE have?
Some of 3067 LANIER Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3067 LANIER Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3067 LANIER Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3067 LANIER Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3067 LANIER Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3067 LANIER Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3067 LANIER Drive NE offers parking.
Does 3067 LANIER Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3067 LANIER Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3067 LANIER Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 3067 LANIER Drive NE has a pool.
Does 3067 LANIER Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3067 LANIER Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3067 LANIER Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3067 LANIER Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3067 LANIER Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3067 LANIER Drive NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College