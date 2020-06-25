3067 LANIER Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

Beautiful 3br/2.5ba home in Brookhaven! Remodeled Kit w/ SS appl & granite counters is open to the fam rm w/ FP. Sep Liv Rm w/ FP. Hdwds on the main. Upstairs loft w/ built-ins is perfect for an office. Custom built closets. Master ste w/ walk in closet, separate tub/whirlpool tub, & dbl vanity. Beautifully landscaped yard w/ grill & lawn maintenance included. New roof, new hvac, nest thermostats, Nest Hello doorbell. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, movie theater, hospitals.....