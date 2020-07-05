All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

3047 Lanier Drive NE

3047 Lanier Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3047 Lanier Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GREAT LOCATION IN BROOKHAVEN NEAR OGLETHORPE. CLOSE TO ALL THAT IS HIP AND NEW IN BROOKHAVEN. 2 STORY FOYER OPEN TO VAULTED LR & DR. KITCHEN W/GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES. OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL. VAULTED MASTER BR WITH MASTER BATH - SEPARATE GARDEN TUB/SHOWER. LARGE WALK-IN MASTER CLOSET. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH UP. LARGE SCREENEN PORCH & PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH PATIO & GRILL. 2 CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Lanier Drive NE have any available units?
3047 Lanier Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3047 Lanier Drive NE have?
Some of 3047 Lanier Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Lanier Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Lanier Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Lanier Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3047 Lanier Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3047 Lanier Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3047 Lanier Drive NE offers parking.
Does 3047 Lanier Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 Lanier Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Lanier Drive NE have a pool?
No, 3047 Lanier Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 3047 Lanier Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3047 Lanier Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Lanier Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3047 Lanier Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3047 Lanier Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3047 Lanier Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

