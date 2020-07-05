3047 Lanier Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

GREAT LOCATION IN BROOKHAVEN NEAR OGLETHORPE. CLOSE TO ALL THAT IS HIP AND NEW IN BROOKHAVEN. 2 STORY FOYER OPEN TO VAULTED LR & DR. KITCHEN W/GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES. OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL. VAULTED MASTER BR WITH MASTER BATH - SEPARATE GARDEN TUB/SHOWER. LARGE WALK-IN MASTER CLOSET. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH UP. LARGE SCREENEN PORCH & PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH PATIO & GRILL. 2 CAR GARAGE.