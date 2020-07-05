3047 Lanier Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Park at Oglethrope
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
GREAT LOCATION IN BROOKHAVEN NEAR OGLETHORPE. CLOSE TO ALL THAT IS HIP AND NEW IN BROOKHAVEN. 2 STORY FOYER OPEN TO VAULTED LR & DR. KITCHEN W/GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES. OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL. VAULTED MASTER BR WITH MASTER BATH - SEPARATE GARDEN TUB/SHOWER. LARGE WALK-IN MASTER CLOSET. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH UP. LARGE SCREENEN PORCH & PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH PATIO & GRILL. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3047 Lanier Drive NE have any available units?
3047 Lanier Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3047 Lanier Drive NE have?
Some of 3047 Lanier Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Lanier Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Lanier Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.