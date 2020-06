Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Rentals go quick in Ashford Park, so call for your private showing right away! Renovated home with hardwood floors & open floor plan: living, dining and kitchen are all open. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Separate laundry closet includes stackable washer and dryer. White kitchen with gas range and stainless vent hood. Adorable back patio with new landscaping and fenced in backyard. 1 car carport and exterior storage room. Walking distance to Ashford Park and Ashford Park Elementary.