All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2771 Georgian Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2771 Georgian Drive E
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

2771 Georgian Drive E

2771 Georgian Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2771 Georgian Drive East, Brookhaven, GA 30341
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute cottage in a wonderful neighborhood across from Georgian Hills Park. Great room has vaulted ceiling with a separate dining area. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, formica tops, double bowl sink, gas cooking, and eat-in area. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and 2 closets (walk-ins) and private bath. Separate laundry room/mud room with exterior door to driveway. Insulated windows, carpeting throughout, fan/lights. Patio off back, storage shed, large fenced back yard. .27 acres (could be a candidate for a tear-down).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2771 Georgian Drive E have any available units?
2771 Georgian Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2771 Georgian Drive E have?
Some of 2771 Georgian Drive E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2771 Georgian Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
2771 Georgian Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2771 Georgian Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 2771 Georgian Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2771 Georgian Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 2771 Georgian Drive E offers parking.
Does 2771 Georgian Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2771 Georgian Drive E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2771 Georgian Drive E have a pool?
No, 2771 Georgian Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 2771 Georgian Drive E have accessible units?
No, 2771 Georgian Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 2771 Georgian Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2771 Georgian Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2771 Georgian Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2771 Georgian Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College