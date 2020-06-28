2771 Georgian Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute cottage in a wonderful neighborhood across from Georgian Hills Park. Great room has vaulted ceiling with a separate dining area. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, formica tops, double bowl sink, gas cooking, and eat-in area. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and 2 closets (walk-ins) and private bath. Separate laundry room/mud room with exterior door to driveway. Insulated windows, carpeting throughout, fan/lights. Patio off back, storage shed, large fenced back yard. .27 acres (could be a candidate for a tear-down).