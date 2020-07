Amenities

parking carpet range oven refrigerator

CALL AGENT. SMALL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN THE CITY OF BROOKHAVEN MAKES THIS PROPERTY VERY DESIRABLE. THE UNIT HAS REFRIGERATOR, GAS RANGE, VENT HOOD, CARPET, VINYL. PHOTO ID, SSN, GOOD CREDIT, SUFFICIENT INCOME, AND GOOD RENTAL HISTORY ARE REQUIRED. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES, INCLUDING WATER AND TRASH. PLENTY OF OFF-STREET PARKING FOR ALL UNITS. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. NEW PARK AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. NO SMOKING ALLOWED.