2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom town-home in sought after location within quiet gated community. Enjoy the open floor plan featuring 11' ceilings on main level, custom closets throughout, designer light fixtures, quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, and so much more! French doors open to Deck. Spacious master with large walk-in closets. Terrace level with huge bedroom and full bath. Minutes to I-85 and 400, Emory, CDC, Lenox, MARTA, Midtown. Dog walk area within community. Walking distance to Shady Valley Park.