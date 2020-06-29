All apartments in Brookhaven
2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE

2671 Rivers Edge Dr NE
Location

2671 Rivers Edge Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom town-home in sought after location within quiet gated community. Enjoy the open floor plan featuring 11' ceilings on main level, custom closets throughout, designer light fixtures, quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, and so much more! French doors open to Deck. Spacious master with large walk-in closets. Terrace level with huge bedroom and full bath. Minutes to I-85 and 400, Emory, CDC, Lenox, MARTA, Midtown. Dog walk area within community. Walking distance to Shady Valley Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE have any available units?
2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE have?
Some of 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2671 Rivers Edge Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
