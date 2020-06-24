2671 Ashford Road NE

Amenities
FURNISHED/UTILITIES/POOL MAINTENANCE/LANDSCAPE INCL! Sqrft doesn't include full basement. Turnkey, bring your clothes & some groceries! This entertainers paradise is a Spanish architecture ranch w/open feel. Features lrg private lot w/heated pool/pebble tech surface, renovated kitchen & granite opening to massive family room, 2 car garage w/ motorized gate, manicured yards, custom fireplace - granite/stone/fire glass, remodeled baths, infinity edge tub w/ water fall feature, body jet spray/rain shower/teak bench/towel warmer. Exquisite artistic detail throughout!