Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:12 PM

2671 Ashford Road NE

2671 Ashford Road · No Longer Available
Location

2671 Ashford Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED/UTILITIES/POOL MAINTENANCE/LANDSCAPE INCL! Sqrft doesn't include full basement. Turnkey, bring your clothes & some groceries! This entertainers paradise is a Spanish architecture ranch w/open feel. Features lrg private lot w/heated pool/pebble tech surface, renovated kitchen & granite opening to massive family room, 2 car garage w/ motorized gate, manicured yards, custom fireplace - granite/stone/fire glass, remodeled baths, infinity edge tub w/ water fall feature, body jet spray/rain shower/teak bench/towel warmer. Exquisite artistic detail throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 Ashford Road NE have any available units?
2671 Ashford Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2671 Ashford Road NE have?
Some of 2671 Ashford Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 Ashford Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2671 Ashford Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 Ashford Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2671 Ashford Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2671 Ashford Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2671 Ashford Road NE offers parking.
Does 2671 Ashford Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2671 Ashford Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 Ashford Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 2671 Ashford Road NE has a pool.
Does 2671 Ashford Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2671 Ashford Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 Ashford Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2671 Ashford Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2671 Ashford Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2671 Ashford Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
