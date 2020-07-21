2617 Redding Rd Ne

Amenities
With just fourteen 2-story duplexes, Redding Court is a quiet and secluded community nestled at the end of Redding Road.
Redding Court highlights include:
- Washer / Dryer connections
- Back deck with view of woods
- Quiet location with no thru traffic
- Complimentary access to swimming pool at our sister property, Dresden Forest
- Ashford Park Neighborhood -- a haven for walkers, joggers and bikers!
- Just 1 mile to Dresden Roads restaurants and shops; 1.5 miles to Town Brookhaven
Want more details? Check out our website for more information about the walkability and convenience of this location. Plus see photos, a floor plan and lease terms. Proudly managed by KENCO Residential!
Amenities
Swimming Pool
Washer/Dryer Connections in all units