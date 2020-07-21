All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2617 Redding Rd Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2617 Redding Rd Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2617 Redding Rd Ne

2617 Redding Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

2617 Redding Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
With just fourteen 2-story duplexes, Redding Court is a quiet and secluded community nestled at the end of Redding Road.

Redding Court highlights include:

- Washer / Dryer connections
- Back deck with view of woods
- Quiet location with no thru traffic
- Complimentary access to swimming pool at our sister property, Dresden Forest
- Ashford Park Neighborhood -- a haven for walkers, joggers and bikers!
- Just 1 mile to Dresden Roads restaurants and shops; 1.5 miles to Town Brookhaven

Want more details? Check out our website for more information about the walkability and convenience of this location. Plus see photos, a floor plan and lease terms. Proudly managed by KENCO Residential!
Amenities

Swimming Pool
Washer/Dryer Connections in all units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Redding Rd Ne have any available units?
2617 Redding Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 2617 Redding Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Redding Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Redding Rd Ne pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Redding Rd Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2617 Redding Rd Ne offer parking?
No, 2617 Redding Rd Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2617 Redding Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Redding Rd Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Redding Rd Ne have a pool?
Yes, 2617 Redding Rd Ne has a pool.
Does 2617 Redding Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 2617 Redding Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Redding Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Redding Rd Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Redding Rd Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 Redding Rd Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrookhaven 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brookhaven 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College