2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Best Brookhaven Walk to Everything Location! Great Schools! Walk to Marta! Walk to Dresden Restaurants and Shops. Elegant HUGE End Unit Townhome - Four Finished Levels! Four Full Bedrooms and Four Full Baths and or Home Office on Lower Level or Use as Bedroom With Bath. Upper Level with Two Separate Ensuite Bedrooms and Huge Top (4th) Level With Separate Bedroom & Bath. Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Floor Plan, Zoned AC, Huge Closets & Storage! 2 Car Garage, Fire Wall between Units -Absolute Quiet.