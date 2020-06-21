All apartments in Brookhaven
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE

Location

2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Best Brookhaven Walk to Everything Location! Great Schools! Walk to Marta! Walk to Dresden Restaurants and Shops. Elegant HUGE End Unit Townhome - Four Finished Levels! Four Full Bedrooms and Four Full Baths and or Home Office on Lower Level or Use as Bedroom With Bath. Upper Level with Two Separate Ensuite Bedrooms and Huge Top (4th) Level With Separate Bedroom & Bath. Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Floor Plan, Zoned AC, Huge Closets & Storage! 2 Car Garage, Fire Wall between Units -Absolute Quiet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have any available units?
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have?
Some of 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE does offer parking.
Does 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have a pool?
No, 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE has units with air conditioning.
