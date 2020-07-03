2554 Skyland Trail NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Brookhaven! - Get into RED HOT Brookhaven NOW with this home in popular Drew Valley! Main level houses living room, dining room, & eat-in kitchen; all 3 bedrooms on upper level + full bath; lower level family/rec room w/brick fp, full bath, & large laundry/utility room w/closet -- could also be work-out room, or could easily be turned into 4th bedroom or a great guest space. Hardwood floors & great natural light throughout. Your fully fenced backyard BBQ awaits with a deck off the kitchen plus a patio off the lower level! Sought-after area close to Dresden Dr & Buford Hwy, dining, parks, & MARTA. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



