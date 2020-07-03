All apartments in Brookhaven
2554 Skyland Trail NE
2554 Skyland Trail NE

2554 Skyland Trail Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2554 Skyland Trail Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Brookhaven! - Get into RED HOT Brookhaven NOW with this home in popular Drew Valley! Main level houses living room, dining room, & eat-in kitchen; all 3 bedrooms on upper level + full bath; lower level family/rec room w/brick fp, full bath, & large laundry/utility room w/closet -- could also be work-out room, or could easily be turned into 4th bedroom or a great guest space. Hardwood floors & great natural light throughout. Your fully fenced backyard BBQ awaits with a deck off the kitchen plus a patio off the lower level! Sought-after area close to Dresden Dr & Buford Hwy, dining, parks, & MARTA. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE4447752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 Skyland Trail NE have any available units?
2554 Skyland Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2554 Skyland Trail NE have?
Some of 2554 Skyland Trail NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 Skyland Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
2554 Skyland Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 Skyland Trail NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2554 Skyland Trail NE is pet friendly.
Does 2554 Skyland Trail NE offer parking?
No, 2554 Skyland Trail NE does not offer parking.
Does 2554 Skyland Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 Skyland Trail NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 Skyland Trail NE have a pool?
No, 2554 Skyland Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 2554 Skyland Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 2554 Skyland Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 Skyland Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2554 Skyland Trail NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2554 Skyland Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2554 Skyland Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.

