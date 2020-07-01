2553 Haberfield Court NE

Amenities

Beautiful home in the gated community of Brookhaven Renaissance. Just updated with new paint, refinished hardwoods, new carpet. Wonderful open concept with formal dining room, living room, family room, breakfast area and large study perfect for home office or playroom. Kitchen has updated appliances with a Wolf cooktop and quartz countertops. Large pantry with additional double ovens and dishwasher. Big master suite with f/p, sitting room and separate walk in closets. Finished basement. Quiet neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping.