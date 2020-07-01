All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2553 Haberfield Court NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2553 Haberfield Court NE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

2553 Haberfield Court NE

2553 Haberfield Ct NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Drew Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2553 Haberfield Ct NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in the gated community of Brookhaven Renaissance. Just updated with new paint, refinished hardwoods, new carpet. Wonderful open concept with formal dining room, living room, family room, breakfast area and large study perfect for home office or playroom. Kitchen has updated appliances with a Wolf cooktop and quartz countertops. Large pantry with additional double ovens and dishwasher. Big master suite with f/p, sitting room and separate walk in closets. Finished basement. Quiet neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Haberfield Court NE have any available units?
2553 Haberfield Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2553 Haberfield Court NE have?
Some of 2553 Haberfield Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Haberfield Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Haberfield Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Haberfield Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 2553 Haberfield Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2553 Haberfield Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 2553 Haberfield Court NE offers parking.
Does 2553 Haberfield Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2553 Haberfield Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Haberfield Court NE have a pool?
No, 2553 Haberfield Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 2553 Haberfield Court NE have accessible units?
No, 2553 Haberfield Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Haberfield Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 Haberfield Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2553 Haberfield Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2553 Haberfield Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College