Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

2515 Skyland Trail NE

2515 Skyland Trail Northeast · (404) 551-3362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 Skyland Trail Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2515 Skyland Trail NE · Avail. Aug 1

$1,875

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2515 Skyland Trail NE Available 08/01/20 2 BR / 2 1/2 BA located in the HEART OF BROOKHAVEN! - Use this great opportunity to live close to the city while enjoying nature! Roommate floor plan w/bedrooms & full baths upstairs.Bonus room on terrace level w/walk-out to the patio. Main level has wood floors, half bath, updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and a pass-through to the dining/living area which has a working fireplace and French doors to the private deck. Perfect for summer parties and enjoying the nature. Plenty of space for off-street parking.

(RLNE5460133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Skyland Trail NE have any available units?
2515 Skyland Trail NE has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2515 Skyland Trail NE have?
Some of 2515 Skyland Trail NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Skyland Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Skyland Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Skyland Trail NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Skyland Trail NE is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Skyland Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Skyland Trail NE offers parking.
Does 2515 Skyland Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Skyland Trail NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Skyland Trail NE have a pool?
No, 2515 Skyland Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Skyland Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 2515 Skyland Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Skyland Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Skyland Trail NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 Skyland Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 Skyland Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.
