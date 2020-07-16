Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2515 Skyland Trail NE Available 08/01/20 2 BR / 2 1/2 BA located in the HEART OF BROOKHAVEN! - Use this great opportunity to live close to the city while enjoying nature! Roommate floor plan w/bedrooms & full baths upstairs.Bonus room on terrace level w/walk-out to the patio. Main level has wood floors, half bath, updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and a pass-through to the dining/living area which has a working fireplace and French doors to the private deck. Perfect for summer parties and enjoying the nature. Plenty of space for off-street parking.



(RLNE5460133)