2496 Oostanaula Drive NE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this stunning Modern masterpiece in prime Brookhaven! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located near fine dining, shopping and plenty of outdoor gathering spots. The modern custom kitchen is a cooks delight featuring a large carrera marble island, and Miele appliances. You will love the heart-pine hardwood floors throughout the home, the level and fenced backyard, wet bar, 2 large balconies, full sized elevator and beautiful barn doors from repurposed wood!

The cozy office is an added bonus just next to the kitchen! This home is a must see!