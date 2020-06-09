All apartments in Brookhaven
2496 Oostanaula Drive NE.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

2496 Oostanaula Drive NE

2496 Oostanaula Drive Northeast · (404) 229-2258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2496 Oostanaula Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this stunning Modern masterpiece in prime Brookhaven! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located near fine dining, shopping and plenty of outdoor gathering spots. The modern custom kitchen is a cooks delight featuring a large carrera marble island, and Miele appliances. You will love the heart-pine hardwood floors throughout the home, the level and fenced backyard, wet bar, 2 large balconies, full sized elevator and beautiful barn doors from repurposed wood!
The cozy office is an added bonus just next to the kitchen! This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE have any available units?
2496 Oostanaula Drive NE has a unit available for $7,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE have?
Some of 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2496 Oostanaula Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2496 Oostanaula Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

