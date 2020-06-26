2494 Skyland Drive

Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY TOWNHOUSE!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! This home is Centrally located in highly sought after Brookhaven Neighborhoods Districted for the brand new John Lewis Elementary. Absolutely stunning, no detail was left untouched! Kitchen is a Chef's Dream. Real Hardwood floors throughout main level. 4 BR & 3.5 baths. Oversized Master Suite, with luxurious, spa like Master Bathroom & walk in closet. Private rear deck, perfect for morning coffee & relaxing evenings dinners. Salt water pool & fitness center.