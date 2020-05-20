All apartments in Brookhaven
2352 Loraine Street NE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

2352 Loraine Street NE

2352 Loraine Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2352 Loraine Street Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful Brookhaven 5 bedroom home on one of the largest lots in the area has plenty of room for a pool and all your outside fun! The home is within walking distance to Marta, Starbucks, shopping/restaurants. The Spacious open floor plan features high ceilings, gorgeous moldings, large bedrooms and inviting front and back porch. The Master Bedroom/ Bath have been recently updated to include a soaking tub and walk in steam shower. The large kitchen has Wolf / Sub Zero appliances and lots of entertaining space. The full finished basement has 2 beds and a living rm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Loraine Street NE have any available units?
2352 Loraine Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2352 Loraine Street NE have?
Some of 2352 Loraine Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Loraine Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Loraine Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Loraine Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 2352 Loraine Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2352 Loraine Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 2352 Loraine Street NE offers parking.
Does 2352 Loraine Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Loraine Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Loraine Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 2352 Loraine Street NE has a pool.
Does 2352 Loraine Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2352 Loraine Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Loraine Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 Loraine Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2352 Loraine Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2352 Loraine Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
