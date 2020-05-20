2352 Loraine Street NE

Amenities

This Beautiful Brookhaven 5 bedroom home on one of the largest lots in the area has plenty of room for a pool and all your outside fun! The home is within walking distance to Marta, Starbucks, shopping/restaurants. The Spacious open floor plan features high ceilings, gorgeous moldings, large bedrooms and inviting front and back porch. The Master Bedroom/ Bath have been recently updated to include a soaking tub and walk in steam shower. The large kitchen has Wolf / Sub Zero appliances and lots of entertaining space. The full finished basement has 2 beds and a living rm