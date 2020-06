Amenities

Stately brick front 4 bed/4 bath home tucked away in an executive neighborhood in Brookhaven! Comes completely furnished! Graceful entrance foyer leads you to the 2-story great room featuring grand windows allowing for plenty of natural light. Cooking & dining are a delight in the bright & airy kitchen w/ ss appliances & breakfast area! Bedroom w/ private bath on the main is perfect for a guest or in-law ste! Master Ste w/ soaring ceilings boasts a spa-like bath. Basement features a rustic detailed den, a bedroom & bonus room that can be used as bedroom w/ an en suite!