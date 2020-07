2251 Limehurst Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

GREAT TOWN HOME IN BROOKHAVEN! - GREAT BROOKHAVEN TOWN HOUSE IN THE VIEWS AT LENOX CROSSING! EXCELLENT CONDITION AND LAYOUT! HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL. HALF BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL. LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, ISLAND AND PANTRY. DINING AREA. LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN AND DINING AREA. UPPER LEVEL HAS TWO MASTER SUITES WITH TREY CEILINGS, PRIVATE BATHS AND LARGE CLOSETS. LAUNDRY ROOM IS UPSTAIRS. LOWER LEVEL HAS SUITE WITH BED AND FULL BATH. LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE. GATED COMMUNITY. SWIM NEIGHBORHOOD. EMAIL SCOTT@THEFOREM.COM FOR DETAILS AND SHOWING.



(RLNE2345042)