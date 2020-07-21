2185 Fairway Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous, light-filled bungalow in the heart of Brookhaven's Hillsdale community. You'll love the open concept floorplan, cozy fireplace, renovated kitchen, renovated baths and energy efficient features such as double pane windows, new A/C and more. Master suite features walk-in closet and is large enough for a king-size bed. Two additional bedrooms all on the main level. Basement is finished for your home office or additional living space. The gorgeous level backyard is fully fenced and has a large deck and backs to wooded area for maximum privacy.