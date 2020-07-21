All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2185 Fairway Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2185 Fairway Circle
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:03 PM

2185 Fairway Circle

2185 Fairway Cir NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2185 Fairway Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous, light-filled bungalow in the heart of Brookhaven's Hillsdale community. You'll love the open concept floorplan, cozy fireplace, renovated kitchen, renovated baths and energy efficient features such as double pane windows, new A/C and more. Master suite features walk-in closet and is large enough for a king-size bed. Two additional bedrooms all on the main level. Basement is finished for your home office or additional living space. The gorgeous level backyard is fully fenced and has a large deck and backs to wooded area for maximum privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2185 Fairway Circle have any available units?
2185 Fairway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2185 Fairway Circle have?
Some of 2185 Fairway Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2185 Fairway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2185 Fairway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2185 Fairway Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2185 Fairway Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2185 Fairway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2185 Fairway Circle offers parking.
Does 2185 Fairway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2185 Fairway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2185 Fairway Circle have a pool?
No, 2185 Fairway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2185 Fairway Circle have accessible units?
No, 2185 Fairway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2185 Fairway Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2185 Fairway Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2185 Fairway Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2185 Fairway Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrookhaven 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brookhaven 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College