2179 Weldonberry Drive North East

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

**$350 off the first months rent with lease signed by 7/15*** This home is located in the heart of Brookhaven offering a variety of entertainment including restaurants, shopping, historic neighborhoods and more. Very walkable and close to Marta. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and granite counter tops. Separate formal dining is perfect for hosting a nice dinner with the family or friends. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom and additional bedrooms are spacious. Unwind on your private deck after a long day or go for a swim in the community pool! Don't let this one slip away. Will consider small dogs; cats preferred. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Move in ready late July.