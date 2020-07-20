All apartments in Brookhaven
2179 Weldonberry Drive North East

2179 Weldonberry Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

2179 Weldonberry Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
**$350 off the first months rent with lease signed by 7/15*** This home is located in the heart of Brookhaven offering a variety of entertainment including restaurants, shopping, historic neighborhoods and more. Very walkable and close to Marta. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and granite counter tops. Separate formal dining is perfect for hosting a nice dinner with the family or friends. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom and additional bedrooms are spacious. Unwind on your private deck after a long day or go for a swim in the community pool! Don't let this one slip away. Will consider small dogs; cats preferred. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Move in ready late July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East have any available units?
2179 Weldonberry Drive North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East have?
Some of 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East currently offering any rent specials?
2179 Weldonberry Drive North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East is pet friendly.
Does 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East offer parking?
No, 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East does not offer parking.
Does 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East have a pool?
Yes, 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East has a pool.
Does 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East have accessible units?
No, 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2179 Weldonberry Drive North East does not have units with air conditioning.
