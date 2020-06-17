All apartments in Brookhaven
2172 Jonathon Lane NE
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

2172 Jonathon Lane NE

2172 Jonathon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2172 Jonathon Lane, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Updated ranch home on quiet cul-de-sac in heart of Brookhaven in Hillsdale neighborhood. Closed community with no cut through traffic. Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island. Hardwoods throughout main area with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. 3 Bedrooms plus bonus room with built-in bookcase that can be used as 4th bedroom / office. Laundry room with included washer & dryer. Large deck overlooking fenced back yard. 7’X7’ shed in backyard for additional storage. Minutes from Marta, I-85, and GA 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 Jonathon Lane NE have any available units?
2172 Jonathon Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2172 Jonathon Lane NE have?
Some of 2172 Jonathon Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 Jonathon Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
2172 Jonathon Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 Jonathon Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 2172 Jonathon Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2172 Jonathon Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 2172 Jonathon Lane NE offers parking.
Does 2172 Jonathon Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2172 Jonathon Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 Jonathon Lane NE have a pool?
No, 2172 Jonathon Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 2172 Jonathon Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 2172 Jonathon Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 Jonathon Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2172 Jonathon Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2172 Jonathon Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2172 Jonathon Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.

