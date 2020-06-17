2172 Jonathon Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Updated ranch home on quiet cul-de-sac in heart of Brookhaven in Hillsdale neighborhood. Closed community with no cut through traffic. Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island. Hardwoods throughout main area with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. 3 Bedrooms plus bonus room with built-in bookcase that can be used as 4th bedroom / office. Laundry room with included washer & dryer. Large deck overlooking fenced back yard. 7’X7’ shed in backyard for additional storage. Minutes from Marta, I-85, and GA 400.