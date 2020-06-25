2166 Crestridge Trail NE

Amenities
Brookhaven living! Picture perfect stepless entry townhome in gated Lenox Overlook. Chef's kitchen w/oversized island, stainless steel, granite. Open plan living/dining room w/corner fireplace. Walk out to patio. Upstairs is an oasis of calm, w/oversized landing perfect for cozy den/home office. Master Suite w/walk in closet, spa like bathroom, deep soaking tub. 3 beds/ 2.5 baths. Amenities galore: pool, cabana, dog walk. Cut that commute in half w/access to I-85, GA 400. Close to shopping, restaurants, Buckhead, Toco Hills, Emory, Midtown & so much more!