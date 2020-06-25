2166 Crestridge Trail NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Brookhaven living! Picture perfect stepless entry townhome in gated Lenox Overlook. Chef's kitchen w/oversized island, stainless steel, granite. Open plan living/dining room w/corner fireplace. Walk out to patio. Upstairs is an oasis of calm, w/oversized landing perfect for cozy den/home office. Master Suite w/walk in closet, spa like bathroom, deep soaking tub. 3 beds/ 2.5 baths. Amenities galore: pool, cabana, dog walk. Cut that commute in half w/access to I-85, GA 400. Close to shopping, restaurants, Buckhead, Toco Hills, Emory, Midtown & so much more!