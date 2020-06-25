All apartments in Brookhaven
2166 Crestridge Trail NE

2166 Crestridge Trl NE · No Longer Available
Location

2166 Crestridge Trl NE, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Brookhaven living! Picture perfect stepless entry townhome in gated Lenox Overlook. Chef's kitchen w/oversized island, stainless steel, granite. Open plan living/dining room w/corner fireplace. Walk out to patio. Upstairs is an oasis of calm, w/oversized landing perfect for cozy den/home office. Master Suite w/walk in closet, spa like bathroom, deep soaking tub. 3 beds/ 2.5 baths. Amenities galore: pool, cabana, dog walk. Cut that commute in half w/access to I-85, GA 400. Close to shopping, restaurants, Buckhead, Toco Hills, Emory, Midtown & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Crestridge Trail NE have any available units?
2166 Crestridge Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2166 Crestridge Trail NE have?
Some of 2166 Crestridge Trail NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 Crestridge Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Crestridge Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Crestridge Trail NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2166 Crestridge Trail NE is pet friendly.
Does 2166 Crestridge Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Crestridge Trail NE offers parking.
Does 2166 Crestridge Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2166 Crestridge Trail NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Crestridge Trail NE have a pool?
Yes, 2166 Crestridge Trail NE has a pool.
Does 2166 Crestridge Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 2166 Crestridge Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Crestridge Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2166 Crestridge Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Crestridge Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Crestridge Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.
