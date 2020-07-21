All apartments in Brookhaven
2158 Havenwood Trail NE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

2158 Havenwood Trail NE

2158 Havenwood Trail · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2158 Havenwood Trail, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous high-end 3-BR 3.5-BT townhome for lease in a gated Brookhaven Community. Great room with elegant white marble fireplace and French doors leading to expansive private balcony. Entertain in chef's kitchen with Bosh SS appliances, granite counters, stained cabinets, and huge island. Rich hardwood floors through out. Separate formal dining room with French doors that can be used as an office. Third bedroom in the terrace level with full bath. 2 car garage 10 foot ceilings and much more. Wonderful location, close to Briarwood Park, Marta, Hwy 85, shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 Havenwood Trail NE have any available units?
2158 Havenwood Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2158 Havenwood Trail NE have?
Some of 2158 Havenwood Trail NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 Havenwood Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
2158 Havenwood Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 Havenwood Trail NE pet-friendly?
No, 2158 Havenwood Trail NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2158 Havenwood Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 2158 Havenwood Trail NE offers parking.
Does 2158 Havenwood Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2158 Havenwood Trail NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 Havenwood Trail NE have a pool?
No, 2158 Havenwood Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 2158 Havenwood Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 2158 Havenwood Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 Havenwood Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2158 Havenwood Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2158 Havenwood Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2158 Havenwood Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.
