2158 Havenwood Trail NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous high-end 3-BR 3.5-BT townhome for lease in a gated Brookhaven Community. Great room with elegant white marble fireplace and French doors leading to expansive private balcony. Entertain in chef's kitchen with Bosh SS appliances, granite counters, stained cabinets, and huge island. Rich hardwood floors through out. Separate formal dining room with French doors that can be used as an office. Third bedroom in the terrace level with full bath. 2 car garage 10 foot ceilings and much more. Wonderful location, close to Briarwood Park, Marta, Hwy 85, shopping & dining.