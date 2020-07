Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool guest parking

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful townhome with all the extras in City of Brookhaven. Highly desirable 4 bed double car garage option in best location in this complex close to mail drop & pool providing ample guest parking. Very private deck with no one directly behind you. Large open floorplan w/3 finished levels. Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods on main level. Private, gated community in a park like setting with swimming.