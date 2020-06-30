All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2145 Coventry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2145 Coventry Dr
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

2145 Coventry Dr

2145 Coventry Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2145 Coventry Dr, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Brick Townhome! A Foyer Entry greets you, open to a Fireside Family Room with 65" Smart TV and Juliet Balcony. Hardwood Floors lead into a Heart-of-Home Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Island Breakfast Bar. A sun-soaked Dining Room overlooks a Large Rear Deck. Upstairs, a plush Master Suite delivers Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, and Spa-Style Bathroom with Dual Vanity and Oversized Frameless Glass Shower. Finished Terrace Level offers Flex Live/Work Area, Full Bathroom, Step-Out Covered Patio, and Two-Car Garage. Social Brookhaven location - so much to love nearby! Minutes from Briarwood Park, Locally Famous Eateries along Buford Hwy & Shopping at Phipps Plaza and Town Brookhaven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Coventry Dr have any available units?
2145 Coventry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2145 Coventry Dr have?
Some of 2145 Coventry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Coventry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Coventry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Coventry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2145 Coventry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2145 Coventry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2145 Coventry Dr offers parking.
Does 2145 Coventry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Coventry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Coventry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2145 Coventry Dr has a pool.
Does 2145 Coventry Dr have accessible units?
No, 2145 Coventry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Coventry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 Coventry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2145 Coventry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2145 Coventry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College