Brookhaven, GA
2143 Coventry Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:56 AM

2143 Coventry Drive

2143 Coventry Drive · (404) 668-4318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2143 Coventry Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brookhaven Townhome built in 2017 with all the latest design trends. Open floor plan on main level with gourmet kitchen featuring glass subway tile backsplash, granite counters, island, breakfast bar, dining area, stainless appliances and white custom cabinets. Natural light, neutral palate and large deck makes this area exceptional for entertaining. Quartzite fireplace is the perfect accent for this great space. Upstairs boasts a master bedroom with quartz countertops, tremendous glass door shower, private water closet and walk in closet. Guest bedroom has its own

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Coventry Drive have any available units?
2143 Coventry Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2143 Coventry Drive have?
Some of 2143 Coventry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 Coventry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Coventry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Coventry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2143 Coventry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2143 Coventry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2143 Coventry Drive does offer parking.
Does 2143 Coventry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 Coventry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Coventry Drive have a pool?
No, 2143 Coventry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Coventry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2143 Coventry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Coventry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 Coventry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 Coventry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2143 Coventry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
