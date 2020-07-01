2136 Knoll Place

Amenities
Luxury living in the sough-after Brookhaven READY TO MOVE IN! 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-CAR GARAGE in a SWIM & GATED community! Lots of UPGRADES include: HARDWOODS in main level, designer lighting, SS appliances, GRANITE counter tops. SPACIOUS LOFT UPSTERS perfect for play area, office or entertainment. Master bedroom offers tray ceiling & WALK-IN Closet, DOUBLE vanity w/ separate TUB & SHOWER in master bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. AMAZING LOCATION minutes from 85, convenient location to MARTA, Buckhead, Downtown ATL and so much more!