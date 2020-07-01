2136 Knoll Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Luxury living in the sough-after Brookhaven READY TO MOVE IN! 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-CAR GARAGE in a SWIM & GATED community! Lots of UPGRADES include: HARDWOODS in main level, designer lighting, SS appliances, GRANITE counter tops. SPACIOUS LOFT UPSTERS perfect for play area, office or entertainment. Master bedroom offers tray ceiling & WALK-IN Closet, DOUBLE vanity w/ separate TUB & SHOWER in master bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. AMAZING LOCATION minutes from 85, convenient location to MARTA, Buckhead, Downtown ATL and so much more!