2136 Knoll Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

2136 Knoll Place

2136 Knoll Place · No Longer Available
Location

2136 Knoll Place, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury living in the sough-after Brookhaven READY TO MOVE IN! 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-CAR GARAGE in a SWIM & GATED community! Lots of UPGRADES include: HARDWOODS in main level, designer lighting, SS appliances, GRANITE counter tops. SPACIOUS LOFT UPSTERS perfect for play area, office or entertainment. Master bedroom offers tray ceiling & WALK-IN Closet, DOUBLE vanity w/ separate TUB & SHOWER in master bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. AMAZING LOCATION minutes from 85, convenient location to MARTA, Buckhead, Downtown ATL and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Knoll Place have any available units?
2136 Knoll Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2136 Knoll Place have?
Some of 2136 Knoll Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Knoll Place currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Knoll Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Knoll Place pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Knoll Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2136 Knoll Place offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Knoll Place offers parking.
Does 2136 Knoll Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 Knoll Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Knoll Place have a pool?
Yes, 2136 Knoll Place has a pool.
Does 2136 Knoll Place have accessible units?
No, 2136 Knoll Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Knoll Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Knoll Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 Knoll Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2136 Knoll Place does not have units with air conditioning.

