Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

2106 Cobblestone Circle NE

2106 Cobblestone Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Cobblestone Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled in the heart of Brookhaven, this 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome has it ALL; gated community, immaculate hardwoods, open floor plan w/ ample natural light, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sunroom, master bedroom with sitting area that includes a fireplace, extra large closets, huge master bath w/ double vanity, separate tub, and shower. The terrace level is completely finished with a bedroom, full bath, and separate entry. Lovely view of the park. Come and enjoy all that this location has to offer. No pets and No smoking in home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE have any available units?
2106 Cobblestone Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE have?
Some of 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Cobblestone Circle NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE does offer parking.
Does 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Cobblestone Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
