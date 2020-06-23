2106 Cobblestone Circle NE

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of Brookhaven, this 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome has it ALL; gated community, immaculate hardwoods, open floor plan w/ ample natural light, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sunroom, master bedroom with sitting area that includes a fireplace, extra large closets, huge master bath w/ double vanity, separate tub, and shower. The terrace level is completely finished with a bedroom, full bath, and separate entry. Lovely view of the park. Come and enjoy all that this location has to offer. No pets and No smoking in home