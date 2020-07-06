All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast

1996 Bramblewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1996 Bramblewood Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Bright and spacious brick ranch on full basement. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, carport, large backyard, renovated kitchen and baths, full semi-finished basement awaits your customization. Home sits on a large lot on quiet dead end street. Note....one full bath is located in the basement. Available immediately $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast have any available units?
1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast offers parking.
Does 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1996 Bramblewood Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

