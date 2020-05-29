All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1960 Cobblestone Circle NE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

1960 Cobblestone Circle NE

1960 Cobblestone Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1960 Cobblestone Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 story townhome in gated community Brookhaven. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room with stone fireplace that leads to a private deck. Separate dining room. Huge master suite with tub and separate shower plus walk-in closet. Terrace Floor has bedroom and full bathroom plus door to a private patio. One car garage. New 2 zoned HVAC. Very desirable neighborhood with pool. Convenient to shopping, dining, Marta. Walk to new Peachtree Greenway and Briarwood Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE have any available units?
1960 Cobblestone Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE have?
Some of 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Cobblestone Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1960 Cobblestone Circle NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College