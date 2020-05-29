1960 Cobblestone Circle NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing 3 story townhome in gated community Brookhaven. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room with stone fireplace that leads to a private deck. Separate dining room. Huge master suite with tub and separate shower plus walk-in closet. Terrace Floor has bedroom and full bathroom plus door to a private patio. One car garage. New 2 zoned HVAC. Very desirable neighborhood with pool. Convenient to shopping, dining, Marta. Walk to new Peachtree Greenway and Briarwood Park.