1959 Saxon Valley Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Lenox Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhouse in Brookhaven. In a gated community with a two car garage. Four stories with 3 levels of deck and outdoor space which includes a rooftop patio. Very close to GA 400 and I85. Ready for August 1st to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE have any available units?
1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.