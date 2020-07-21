All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:06 PM

1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE

1959 Saxon Valley Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

1959 Saxon Valley Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhouse in Brookhaven. In a gated community with a two car garage. Four stories with 3 levels of deck and outdoor space which includes a rooftop patio. Very close to GA 400 and I85. Ready for August 1st to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE have any available units?
1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
