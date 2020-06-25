1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Gorgeous end unit townhome located in gated community. New interior paint in selected area. Hardwood floor on kitchen/living room level. 10ft ceiling. Kitchen opens to family room. 3rd level offers two bedrooms, each has its private bathrooms. Easy access to major hwys 85&400&285. Five minutes to Buckhead Lenox Mall/Philips Plaza etc. Ten minutes to Downtown Atlanta. Surrounded by shops and restaurants. Come and see it! NO PETS!

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Gorgeous end unit townhome located in gated community. New interior paint in selected area. Hardwood floor on kitchen/living room level. 10ft ceiling. Kitchen opens to family room. 3rd level offers two bedrooms, each has its private bathrooms. Easy access to major hwys 85&400&285. Five minutes to Buckhead Lenox Mall/Philips Plaza etc. Ten minutes to Downtown Atlanta. Surrounded by shops and restaurants. Come and see it! NO PETS!