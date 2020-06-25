All apartments in Brookhaven
1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1
Last updated May 23 2019 at 4:01 PM

1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1

1936 Sterling Oaks Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Sterling Oaks Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Gorgeous end unit townhome located in gated community. New interior paint in selected area. Hardwood floor on kitchen/living room level. 10ft ceiling. Kitchen opens to family room. 3rd level offers two bedrooms, each has its private bathrooms. Easy access to major hwys 85&400&285. Five minutes to Buckhead Lenox Mall/Philips Plaza etc. Ten minutes to Downtown Atlanta. Surrounded by shops and restaurants. Come and see it! NO PETS!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 have any available units?
1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 offer parking?
No, 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
