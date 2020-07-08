All apartments in Brookhaven
1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE

1936 Saxon Valley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Saxon Valley Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful End unit in highly sought after Buckhead Place. Immaculately maintained, open floorpan with fireplace in the family room, gorgeous professional kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Oversized dinning room with ample seating. Master ensuite with two additional bedrooms upstairs in addition to the Guest Ensuite on the terrace level. Four story unit with three levels of living space and a private roof top patio with wet bar. Gated community located in Brookhaven, minutes from I85, GA400, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE have any available units?
1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE have?
Some of 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Saxon Valley Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

