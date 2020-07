Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

UNFURNISHED. Amazing home. Two year lease, one year negotiable. Property backs "Butterfly Garden", a wide green area with flowers. The house gets a lot of natural light, very bright. Community is phenomenal, with two gated entrances and a swimming pool. Landlord is original owner of the house and is a licensed real estate agent.