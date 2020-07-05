All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast

1907 Sterling Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1907 Sterling Oaks Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Three level gated community townhome for lease. Main level features an open space w/ beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Kitchen overlooks the living room with granite counter tops, gorgeous cabinets , stainless appliances, deck, and a separate dining room. Upstairs you'll find the master suite which includes trey ceilings, double vanity & large soaker tub. 2nd bedroom with private full bath & laundry room. The community offers guest parking and a beautiful green-space to relax. Close to shopping, dining, transportation & easy access to the highways. 12 month lease, security deposit equal to one month rent, $60 application fee. Note: HOA restricts tenant to a maximum of two vehicles.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast have any available units?
1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast have?
Some of 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast offers parking.
Does 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast have a pool?
No, 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Sterling Oaks Circle Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College