Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

1869 North Druid Hills Road

1869 N Druid Hills Rd NE · (678) 978-8900
Location

1869 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

8 Bed · 6 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
The listing includes both "Furnished" units in a like new duplex. The rent price is for both units. Both units are smaller units with each having 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathroom for a total of 8 bedrooms & 6 full bathrooms. Unbeatable locations in the Heart of Atlanta & North Buckhead. Mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Emory University, Piedmont Park, Beltline, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park, Hospitals, & All Atlanta offers. 2 new kitchens with new appliances, 2 stacked-up washer dryers included. Short & Longterm Leases Available min 30 days Public transportation is a close by the property. Walking distance to restaurants and shoppings. Perfect for a group of professionals who like to live in the city and enjoy a private life! Driveway can park up to 9 cars or more. Great front and back porch with a back patio around a nice firepit for your outdoor entertainment. Lenox Park is close by that offers a great way to get exercise and walk around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1869 North Druid Hills Road have any available units?
1869 North Druid Hills Road has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1869 North Druid Hills Road have?
Some of 1869 North Druid Hills Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1869 North Druid Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
1869 North Druid Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1869 North Druid Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 1869 North Druid Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1869 North Druid Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 1869 North Druid Hills Road offers parking.
Does 1869 North Druid Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1869 North Druid Hills Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1869 North Druid Hills Road have a pool?
No, 1869 North Druid Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 1869 North Druid Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 1869 North Druid Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1869 North Druid Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1869 North Druid Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1869 North Druid Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1869 North Druid Hills Road does not have units with air conditioning.
