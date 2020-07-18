1869 North Druid Hills Road

Amenities

The listing includes both "Furnished" units in a like new duplex. The rent price is for both units. Both units are smaller units with each having 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathroom for a total of 8 bedrooms & 6 full bathrooms. Unbeatable locations in the Heart of Atlanta & North Buckhead. Mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Emory University, Piedmont Park, Beltline, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park, Hospitals, & All Atlanta offers. 2 new kitchens with new appliances, 2 stacked-up washer dryers included. Short & Longterm Leases Available min 30 days Public transportation is a close by the property. Walking distance to restaurants and shoppings. Perfect for a group of professionals who like to live in the city and enjoy a private life! Driveway can park up to 9 cars or more. Great front and back porch with a back patio around a nice firepit for your outdoor entertainment. Lenox Park is close by that offers a great way to get exercise and walk around!