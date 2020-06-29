1770 Bragg Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Classic Brookhaven bungalow located minutes to MARTA, Lenox, Buckhead, GA 400, I-285, & I-85. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the entire home, living room, separate dining room or sunroom, eat-in kitchen (with SS appliances), laundry area with washer/dryer. Well-landscaped lot with a private wooded backyard. The deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining. Detached two-car carriage house can be used as a garage, workshop, art studio or extra entertaining space. The room above the carriage house is great for extra storage.