Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

1770 Bragg Street

1770 Bragg Street · No Longer Available
Location

1770 Bragg Street, Brookhaven, GA 30341
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic Brookhaven bungalow located minutes to MARTA, Lenox, Buckhead, GA 400, I-285, & I-85. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the entire home, living room, separate dining room or sunroom, eat-in kitchen (with SS appliances), laundry area with washer/dryer. Well-landscaped lot with a private wooded backyard. The deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining. Detached two-car carriage house can be used as a garage, workshop, art studio or extra entertaining space. The room above the carriage house is great for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 Bragg Street have any available units?
1770 Bragg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1770 Bragg Street have?
Some of 1770 Bragg Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 Bragg Street currently offering any rent specials?
1770 Bragg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 Bragg Street pet-friendly?
No, 1770 Bragg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1770 Bragg Street offer parking?
Yes, 1770 Bragg Street offers parking.
Does 1770 Bragg Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1770 Bragg Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 Bragg Street have a pool?
No, 1770 Bragg Street does not have a pool.
Does 1770 Bragg Street have accessible units?
No, 1770 Bragg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 Bragg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1770 Bragg Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1770 Bragg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1770 Bragg Street does not have units with air conditioning.

