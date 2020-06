Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful 4-sided brick home in Brookhaven! Enjoy natural lighting in both living room & Dining Room. Kitchen boasts lovely maple cabinetry & SS appliances. Hardwoods on main & 2nd Level! Four expansive bedrooms on secondary level with 2 full baths featuring granite and updated tile. Enjoy evenings & entertaining in Lower Family Room and lovely back yard. Quick access to the I-85, 285 & GA-400 and only minutes from CDC, Emory, Lenox, Phipps, and Midtown.